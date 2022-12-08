Traffic Incidents top cause of accidental deaths in Georgetown County, sheriff’s office reduces speed limits

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 7,500 people travel daily on Highway 17 Business according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the speed limit in the area of Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue has been reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

Over the last three years, deputies said 21 of the 34 accidents on Highway 17 Business have occurred in that area.

The sheriff’s office added that it worked with the South Carolina Department of Transportation in reducing the speed limit as a safety measure.

“More Georgetown County accidental deaths are from traffic incidents than any other cause,” said Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver. “And this is one more step in ensuring the safety of pedestrians and motorists, many of whom are visitors unfamiliar with the highway’s adjoining parking lots and businesses.”

Multiple people who are residents of Georgetown and Horry County said they hope the speed reduction will help with the traffic.

Others believe that it won’t matter what the speed is, and safe driving practices come down to the driver.

Pedestrians also complained about drivers running red lights, people driving slowly in the left lane and there not being enough crosswalks.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.