Tabor City man charged in relation to stolen tractor, guns case

29-year-old Kevin Leon Thompkins Jr. of Tabor City
29-year-old Kevin Leon Thompkins Jr. of Tabor City
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has announced that 29-year-old Kevin Leon Thompkins Jr. of Tabor City has been arrested and charged in relation to a November larceny case.

According to the release, the CCSO responded to a breaking and entering and larceny scene on Nov. 23. A blue LS i3030 tractor, along with two .22 caliber rifles and two televisions had been taken from the property.

On Nov. 24, the CCSO, working with the Horry County Police Department, located the stolen tractor behind a residence at 3955 Green Sea Road in Green Sea, SC. Following multiple interviews with witnesses, Thompkins Jr. was identified as the suspect.

He was arrested on Nov. 26 on Old Stake Road in Tabor City and has been charged with:

  • Felony larceny
  • Felony breaking and entering
  • Two counts of felony larceny of a firearm
  • Felony larceny after breaking/entering

As of this time, Thompkins Jr. is being held under a $60,000 secured bond. Authorities stated that he is being held at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.

