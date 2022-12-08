Stolen vehicle crashes near Highway 501; police investigating

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are investigating after a stolen “private transport vehicle” crashed in the Conway area.

Conway police spokesperson June Wood confirmed the vehicle, stolen from a private transport company, crashed in the area of Highway 501 and Burning Ridge Road.

Details are limited at this time. WMBF has reached out to SCHP for more details.

Conway police are investigating the vehicle theft.

