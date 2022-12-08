Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SLED: Former Darlington County corrections officers accused of having marijuana in jail parking lot

Eunisha Campbell, Jade Scarborough
Eunisha Campbell, Jade Scarborough(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two former corrections officers in Darlington County have been arrested after being found with marijuana on the grounds of the county jail, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 21-year-old Eunisha Campbell and 27-year-old Jade Scarborough are both charged with misconduct in office and possession of marijuana.

According to warrants obtained by WMBF News, the two women were are accused of possessing and using marijuana in the parking lot of the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in October.

The warrants also state both women “did intentionally and willfully engage in acts of malfeasance and nonfeasance” in breach of their duties. Authorities cited an alert from a drug detection canine, probable cause searches and video evidence that resulted in their arrests.

Campbell and Scarborough were booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Wednesday following their arrests. They’ve since been released on bond. The 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

This marks the second and third arrests of corrections officers in Darlington County this month.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 21-year-old dies after shots fired at vehicle in Longs; police investigating
Myrtle Beach police operation busts shoplifting ring
Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Wild Water and Wheels in Surfside Beach (Source: WMBF News)
Surfside Beach planning commission recommends disapproval of Wild Water & Wheels rezoning
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Conway businesses come to life for annual Living Window Displays
‘Holly Trolley’ set to make debut at Winter Wonderland in Myrtle Beach
‘Holly Trolley’ set to make debut at Winter Wonderland in Myrtle Beach
300 Myrtle Beach kindergarteners to perform in Christmas choir concert
300 Myrtle Beach kindergarteners to perform in Christmas choir concert
Campus administrators at SC State University told staff and students the campus is on lockdown...
SC State on lockdown, police investigating gun spotting