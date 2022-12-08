SLED: Former Darlington County corrections officers accused of having marijuana in jail parking lot

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two former corrections officers in Darlington County have been arrested after being found with marijuana on the grounds of the county jail, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 21-year-old Eunisha Campbell and 27-year-old Jade Scarborough are both charged with misconduct in office and possession of marijuana.

According to warrants obtained by WMBF News, the two women were are accused of possessing and using marijuana in the parking lot of the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in October.

The warrants also state both women “did intentionally and willfully engage in acts of malfeasance and nonfeasance” in breach of their duties. Authorities cited an alert from a drug detection canine, probable cause searches and video evidence that resulted in their arrests.

Campbell and Scarborough were booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Wednesday following their arrests. They’ve since been released on bond. The 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

This marks the second and third arrests of corrections officers in Darlington County this month.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.