Several experts, detectives take the stand on day two of Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several law enforcement personnel and other professionals took the stand during the second day of the Allen’s Food Basket Double Murder Trial.

South Carolina Department of Law Enforcement (SLED) DNA analyst, Donna Money, said she found DNA from four people in the backseat of a car that special investigators within the Myrtle Beach Police Department said belonged to Samuel Alexander Frye.

An investigator said to the court that through license plate readers they were able to determine the 2019 red Honda Civic was in Frye’s name.

Money said in court, “The DNA profile is approximately 18 billion times more likely if Tyrese Lighty and three unidentified unrelated individuals contributed to the mixture than four unidentified unrelated individuals contributed to the mixture.”

On the first day of the trial, Tyrese Lighty testified after he plead guilty to his charges stemming from his involvement in the 2020 shooting.

Money stated that within her findings, none of Frye’s DNA came up, even though the car is said to belong to him.

Among other experts, Forensic Pathologist Dr. Thomas Bebar testified. He said he assisted in the autopsy of Darius Hemingway and observed the medical records of Antonio Woods.

Hemingway was dead at the scene while Woods fought for his life for three days in the hospital before also dying from injuries.

Dr. Bebar said Hemingway suffered from ten gunshot wounds and described his injuries as beyond severe.

“Extensive to me just means very severe, means life-threatening,” said Dr. Bebar. “It means incompatible with life. So, I think all of those phrases could be attributed to these injuries.”

The prosecution also added that 31 shell casings were collected from the scene, eight of them, Dr. Bebar said were found in Hemingway’s body.

