SC State on lockdown, police investigating gun spotting

Campus administrators at SC State University told staff and students the campus is on lockdown Thursday morning.(Live 5)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Campus administrators at SC State University told staff and students the campus is on lockdown Thursday morning.

Students and employees were instructed to shelter in place until further notice.

A man was spotted on campus and was reported to be carrying a gun.

Campus police are searching for a man described as wearing black pants with a gold jacket and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is being asked to call campus police at 803-536-7188 or to dial 911. The public is being advised not to approach the man.

