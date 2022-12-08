Marion County School District employee killed in head-on collision with school bus

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An employee of the Marion County School District was killed late Thursday morning in a head-on collision with a Marion County school bus, according to the coroner.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said the crash happened on Marion Street in Mullins shortly after 10 a.m.

According to Richardson, an SUV traveling east collided head-on with the westbound school bus.

The driver of the SUV, Edward Alston, was pronounced dead on the scene. The coroner says Alston worked at Mullins High School. He had left work and was returning when the accident occurred.

Richardson said others were taken to MUSC in Marion after the crash. Marion County School District says no children were on the bus at the time of the accident, releasing the statement below.

“The Marion County School District family is deeply saddened to share the passing of an employee today, December 8, 2022, due to an incident. A district bus was involved. There were no students on the bus at the time of the incident. The details of the incident are still under investigation. The thoughts and prayers of the entire district are with the employee’s family and friends at this time.”

Richardson said Alston’s body will be sent to Charleston for the autopsy.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.