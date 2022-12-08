House ethics committee launches investigation into Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

(WMBF) - Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under a House ethics investigation, according to a statement issued by the House Committee on Ethics on Wednesday.

A statement announcing the House ethics investigation into the Democratic Representative from New York didn’t release any details of the investigation, outside the matter being transferred to the committee on June 23, 2022.

“The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee.”

The Committee will announce its course of action regarding the investigation in 2023, following its organizational meeting and adoption of Committee Rules in the 118th Congress.

The committee’s acting chairwoman is Rep. Susan Wild, D-Penn., and the acting ranking member is Michael Guest, R-Miss.

