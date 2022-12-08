‘Holly Trolley’ set to make debut at Winter Wonderland in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There’s still time to make it out to Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland, and now there’s a new way to get around.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce announced a new partnership with the city Thursday along with Coast RTA to incorporate the “Holly Trolley.”

The free shuttle will make seven stops in downtown Myrtle Beach from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday.

The stops are located in the following areas:

Ocean Boulevard at Second Avenue North

Ocean Boulevard at Fifth Avenue North

Ocean Boulevard at Ninth Avenue North

Ocean Boulevard at Plyler Park

Mr. Joe White Avenue at Chester Street

Ninth Avenue North at Nance Plaza

Ninth Avenue North at Chester Street

Winter Wonderland includes thousands of lights from the 2nd Avenue Pier down to Plyler Park, a new fun zone for children and even photo opportunities with Santa on the beach.

The event runs through Dec. 23.

