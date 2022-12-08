Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Holly Trolley’ set to make debut at Winter Wonderland in Myrtle Beach

‘Holly Trolley’ set to make debut at Winter Wonderland in Myrtle Beach
‘Holly Trolley’ set to make debut at Winter Wonderland in Myrtle Beach(MBACC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There’s still time to make it out to Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland, and now there’s a new way to get around.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce announced a new partnership with the city Thursday along with Coast RTA to incorporate the “Holly Trolley.”

The free shuttle will make seven stops in downtown Myrtle Beach from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday.

The stops are located in the following areas:

  • Ocean Boulevard at Second Avenue North
  • Ocean Boulevard at Fifth Avenue North
  • Ocean Boulevard at Ninth Avenue North
  • Ocean Boulevard at Plyler Park
  • Mr. Joe White Avenue at Chester Street
  • Ninth Avenue North at Nance Plaza
  • Ninth Avenue North at Chester Street

Winter Wonderland includes thousands of lights from the 2nd Avenue Pier down to Plyler Park, a new fun zone for children and even photo opportunities with Santa on the beach.

The event runs through Dec. 23.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 21-year-old dies after shots fired at vehicle in Longs; police investigating
Myrtle Beach police operation busts shoplifting ring
Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Wild Water and Wheels in Surfside Beach (Source: WMBF News)
Surfside Beach planning commission recommends disapproval of Wild Water & Wheels rezoning
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Conway businesses come to life for annual Living Window Displays
Eunisha Campbell, Jade Scarborough
SLED: Former Darlington County corrections officers accused of having marijuana in jail parking lot
300 Myrtle Beach kindergarteners to perform in Christmas choir concert
300 Myrtle Beach kindergarteners to perform in Christmas choir concert
Campus administrators at SC State University told staff and students the campus is on lockdown...
SC State on lockdown, police investigating gun spotting