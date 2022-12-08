Submit a Tip
Grand Strand Humane Society hosting free dog adoptions this weekend
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society is offering a helping hand to those who want to add a new furry friend to the family this holiday season.

The GSHS is hosting a free dog adoption event this weekend at its location on Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach. Those at the shelter say they’re at a critical point with no kennels open for new dogs.

Free adoptions include a harness and leash, toys as well as dog beds.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

