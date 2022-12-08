Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperautres, increasing rain chances ahead of the weekend

By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Spring-like warmth exits as better rain chances arrive into the weekend.

FRIDAY

Expect showers to arrive early Friday morning, mainly before sunrise. As we move toward the morning commute, most of the rain will be moving out.

Temperatures turn much cooler Friday under overcast skies. Afternoon highs will only manage the upper 50s. Plan on seeing a few more showers develop as we head into Friday evening.

Expect morning showers, with more late in the day
Expect morning showers, with more late in the day(WMBF)

SATURDAY

While Saturday is cloudy, it ends up being the driest day through the weekend. Temperatures will remain cool with afternoon highs topping out around 59°.

SUNDAY

Sunday features another round of overcast skies and increasing rain chances. We’ll see scattered showers and areas of mist throughout much of the day. Most of the rain Sunday will remain light. Temperatures will once again climb into the upper 50s.

Much cooler with increasing rain chances this weekend
Much cooler with increasing rain chances this weekend(WMBF)

