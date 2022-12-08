Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FBI investigating possible shots fired near S.C. plant

This comes just days after massive blackout in North Carolina.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Duke Energy said they are aware of reports of gunfire near an electrical plant in the Midlands.

The gunshots were fired near the Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway, South Carolina, according to the company.

This comes just days after massive blackout in North Carolina.

Officials said no individuals were harmed and no outages were reported.

There is no known property damage at this time.

Officials said they are working closely with the FBI on this issue.

