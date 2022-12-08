Dawn Staley releases statement on Brittney Griner release

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley released a statement on Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison.

“It’s an incredible day – we are so thankful to have our sister and friend coming home! Thanks first to God, who I believe has always had a plan for Brittney; thanks to the work of the Biden Administration – President Biden, Vice President Harris, Secretary Blinken and more – and thanks to everyone who kept her name and story in the public eye during her detainment. My heart is full, but I know that the work is not over for BG; and we all need to continue to throw our arms around her as she processes everything that she has been through in these 293 days. As joyful as we are, I know BG would also want us to keep in our hearts and minds other Americans wrongfully detained overseas and their families and friends. We know what you are going through, and we continue to pray for you as well.”

Staley has been vocal in her support for Griner. Wearing clothes featuring Brittney Griner’s name and image during games and interviews, if not at least a pin.

Griner was released in exchange for the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to the Associated Press.

