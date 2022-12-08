Conway woman sentenced to 10+ years in federal prison for role in fentanyl overdose death

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway woman will spend over a decade in federal prison for her role in a 2021 overdose death.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 22-year-old Ashia Rhene McCray pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute and distributing a quantity of fentanyl resulting in death. A judge sentenced her to 135 months in prison followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.

Prosecutors said evidence showed McCray sold purported Roxicodone pills to someone at a home in Conway in October 2021. The person who bought the pills later died of “accidental drug-induced cardiac arrhythmia.”

More pills consistent with the ones McCray sold them were found in the victim’s wallet. The pills later tested positive for fentanyl, which was also found in the victim’s system and a further investigation determined led to their death.

The Horry County Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

