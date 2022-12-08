Conway businesses come to life for annual Living Window Displays

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Businesses in downtown Conway are coming to life and taking window shopping to a whole new level for its annual Living Window Displays.

Conway Downtown Alive challenges businesses to get creative and into the holiday spirit by transforming their windows into live displays.

This year, 13 businesses are getting in on the fun each coming up with different themes and using live actors or musicians in their windows for you to stop by and enjoy.

Most businesses bring their A-game because there’s a trophy on the line for the best display.

However, Renee Powell, the owner of Heritage Baby View, who took home the trophy last year, said while winning is fun, the best part is putting on the fun displays for you.

“It just brings community. It allows you to enjoy the festivities and the goodwill of Christmas and get into the Christmas spirit. So, all we do it for is to make people happy,” said Powell.

Powell said you’ll see Buddy the Elf and kids will get special surprises for their “Elf”-themed window display this year.

The Living Window Displays are just one part of Downtown Conway’s Rivertown Christmas Celebration.

Every Thursday in December, the city puts on different events for you to enjoy, and shops will stay open until 8:00 p.m. to welcome holiday shopping.

This week, you’ll see the Living Window Displays, the Great Conway Gingerbread House Challenge displays, a chance to meet Santa and see Curtis the Camel.

Angie Johnson, Co-owner of Curtains-N-Things, said this is their ninth year getting in on the fun, and they’re always thankful for the business that comes along with these events.

“Without the people shopping with us, we couldn’t be here. So, we really appreciate that. Anything we can do to participate and help downtown grow, I’m all for that,” said Johnson.

Johnson said their popular accordion player will return to their living window this year.

You and your family can enjoy the Living Window Displays in downtown Conway Thursday, December 8, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.