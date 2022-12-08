Celebrating Stella’s Birthday at Kelly’s K-9 Kitchen

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fur babies truly are members of the family. If you’re looking for a way to treat yours, Kelly’s K-9 Kitchen is where it’s at.

Locally owned and operated, they’ve been creating treats that are actually good for your dog for around 2 years in North Myrtle Beach.

In honor of sweet baby Stella’s 10th Birthday, we made a special trip. Our goal? To make the perfect Birthday cake just in time for her big day.

Come along with us!

