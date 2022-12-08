Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Celebrating Stella’s Birthday at Kelly’s K-9 Kitchen

By Halley Murrow
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fur babies truly are members of the family. If you’re looking for a way to treat yours, Kelly’s K-9 Kitchen is where it’s at.

Locally owned and operated, they’ve been creating treats that are actually good for your dog for around 2 years in North Myrtle Beach.

In honor of sweet baby Stella’s 10th Birthday, we made a special trip. Our goal? To make the perfect Birthday cake just in time for her big day.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 21-year-old dies after shots fired at vehicle in Longs; police investigating
Myrtle Beach police operation busts shoplifting ring
Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Wild Water and Wheels in Surfside Beach (Source: WMBF News)
Surfside Beach planning commission recommends disapproval of Wild Water & Wheels rezoning
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

8th Annual Santa Crawl
The 8th Annual Santa Crawl is back at the Marshwalk
.
Grand Strand Today - 8th Annual Santa Crawl Pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - Jimmagan's Sports Bar and Grill
.
Grand Strand Today - Celebrating Stella's Birthday at Kelly's K9 Kitchen