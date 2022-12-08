Brookgreen Gardens taking name suggestions for newborn goats

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Brookgreen Gardens is asking for help to name a pair of newborn goats.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Brookgreen said the boy and girl Spanish goats were born Dec. 6, but now need names “filled with holiday cheer.”

NAMING CONTEST! Our newborn Spanish Goats couldn’t be any more adorable. The boy and girl were born December 6, 2022....

Posted by Brookgreen Gardens on Thursday, December 8, 2022

Brookgreen is taking suggestions in the comments of the above post, with the winning names being chosen Dec. 12.

The winner will also receive some goodies as a prize.

