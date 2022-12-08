Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

The 8th Annual Santa Crawl is back at the Marshwalk

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Whether you are naughty or nice come feel the holiday cheer at the MarshWalk’s 8th Annual Santa Crawl.

It’s this weekend December 10th, starting at 5pm.

Enjoy the delightful spirits with drinks from each restaurant on the MarshWalk while feasting on the unforgettable festive flavors with amazing dinner specials.

Secret Santas will be strolling the MarshWalk looking for the best Christmas attire from 6pm-9pm.

Be a Scrooge, Grinch, Santa, or perhaps an elf, no matter what gets you in the Christmas spirit, show us at the MarshWalk Santa Crawl.

Contestants must register at our registration table located between Drunken Jack’s and Wahoo’s between 5pm-7pm to be eligible to win prizes.

Please note: You MUST register between 5pm-7pm to be eligible to win prizes.

For more information, please visit here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 21-year-old dies after shots fired at vehicle in Longs; police investigating
Myrtle Beach police operation busts shoplifting ring
Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Wild Water and Wheels in Surfside Beach (Source: WMBF News)
Surfside Beach planning commission recommends disapproval of Wild Water & Wheels rezoning
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Kelly's K9 Kitchen
Celebrating Stella’s Birthday at Kelly’s K-9 Kitchen
.
Grand Strand Today - 8th Annual Santa Crawl Pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - Jimmagan's Sports Bar and Grill
.
Grand Strand Today - Celebrating Stella's Birthday at Kelly's K9 Kitchen