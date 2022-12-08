300 Myrtle Beach kindergarteners to perform in Christmas choir concert

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 300 kindergarten students from Myrtle Beach Early Childhood School will perform a Christmas concert Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Kim Osborn is the music teacher at the school and helps organize the performance. There are 12 kindergarten classes overall.

“I love to hear the children sing, said Osborn. “I love to see their faces and to see their smiles. I love it when the parents are here and it makes their parents so proud of them.”

She says she loves teaching the children and helping create opportunities for more people to experience the hope of Christmas.

“We love it,” Oborn said. “The kids are so precious. They do the motions so well and it just touches your heart and makes us cry a little bit, and I hope the parents will be really blessed.”

Osborn says she’s thankful for the art teacher who helps decorate the stage and all the teachers who help bring the children together. She says it’s a real team effort to make the choir concert happen.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” said Osborn.

The concert will be held at the school.

