You can give the gift of joy to a child this Christmas with Angel Tree

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Christmas will be here before you know it, and the Salvation Army wants to make sure all children have gifts underneath the tree.

The Salvation Army of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee is having a big push all day today to get people in our community to Adopt an Angel or donate to the campaign.

The phone bank will be open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

The phone number is 843-488-ARMY (2769).

