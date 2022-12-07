Submit a Tip
Woman files lawsuit against Surfside Beach Police Department, sergeant over excessive force allegations

Surfside Beach Police Department
Surfside Beach Police Department(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Police Department and one of its sergeants are being sued.

A lawsuit was filed on Monday by a woman named Jessica Melton.

The lawsuit claims that on Aug. 8, 2021, Surfside Beach police Sgt. John Gambone pulled a car over that belonged to Melton and Melton was riding in as a passenger.

Once Melton’s car was pulled over, Gambone informed her that she was being arrested due to a pending warrant out against her, according to the lawsuit. Melton alleges that when she asked the sergeant to explain what the warrant was for, he put her in handcuffs.

Melton claims in the lawsuit that during the arrest she repeatedly asked if she could get her medication, but in response Gambone said he was going to take her to the ground and hurt her for resisting arrest.

The lawsuit states that “while Ms. Melton’s hands were behind her back, Sgt. Gambone excessively and violently threw Ms. Melton to the ground, face first, causing her to lose consciousness and suffer from serious, permanent injuries to her face and brain.”

The lawsuit claims negligence and violation of civil rights by use of excessive force.

Melton is asking for damages due to the injuries she sustained, her medical expenses and because of extreme mental and emotional distress caused by the alleged incident.

Surfside Beach said it does not provide comments on pending litigation.

WMBF News has also put in a Freedom of Information Act request for the arrest warrants connected to Melton. We are waiting to get those documents.

