Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in Scotland County overdose death

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man is being held without bond, charged with 2nd-degree murder after a 22-year-old died of a drug overdose in Scotland County.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office was called to Church St in Laurel Hill on Sunday for a possible drug overdose.

Responding officers with the Criminal Investigation Division found an unresponsive 22-year-old male. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Criminal Investigation Division and the Narcotics Division opened an investigation, leading to a search warrant being issued for 9400 Pate Street in Laurel Hill. The search warrant was executed on Dec. 6.

Multiple drug violations were found and an arrest warrant was issued for Dashaun Cornelius, 26, of Laurel Hill.

Cornelius was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with 2nd-degree murder by the distribution of drugs.

He is also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia

No bond was issued for the 2nd-degree murder charge. A $500,000 bond was issued for the drug-related charges.

