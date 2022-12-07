Surfside Beach planning commission recommends disapproval of Wild Water & Wheels rezoning

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents of Surfside Beach packed the town’s civic center, and its parking lot as the building reached capacity before the meeting began, to make sure their voices were heard about the rezoning of the Wild Water & Wheels waterpark.

Many residents spoke about their concerns about the lack of infrastructure the town has to handle over 300 new units and even more residents, with concerns of parking, traffic and stormwater runoff being mentioned by multiple residents.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The public hearing was held at the town’s civic center, which reached capacity before the meeting began, could not house the number of residents who came to voice their concerns, some residents waited outside or attended via live stream.

Those who were able to get into the building after being outside stated the committee should consider a new location for future meetings to ensure everyone can be in the building.

After the public hearing, the town planning commission voted unanimously to recommend disapproval of the PUD rezoning proposal.

Now, the proposal will go to the town council for the first reading on Jan. 10.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.