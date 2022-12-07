Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Surfside Beach planning commission recommends disapproval of Wild Water & Wheels rezoning

Residents packed the town’s civic center to voice their opinions of the rezoning plans
Wild Water and Wheels in Surfside Beach (Source: WMBF News)
Wild Water and Wheels in Surfside Beach (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents of Surfside Beach packed the town’s civic center, and its parking lot as the building reached capacity before the meeting began, to make sure their voices were heard about the rezoning of the Wild Water & Wheels waterpark.

Many residents spoke about their concerns about the lack of infrastructure the town has to handle over 300 new units and even more residents, with concerns of parking, traffic and stormwater runoff being mentioned by multiple residents.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The public hearing was held at the town’s civic center, which reached capacity before the meeting began, could not house the number of residents who came to voice their concerns, some residents waited outside or attended via live stream.

Those who were able to get into the building after being outside stated the committee should consider a new location for future meetings to ensure everyone can be in the building.

After the public hearing, the town planning commission voted unanimously to recommend disapproval of the PUD rezoning proposal.

Now, the proposal will go to the town council for the first reading on Jan. 10.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Rose (top) Aly Sallah (below)
2 men accused of selling counterfeit merchandise at Florence Flea Market
Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
Coroner’s office: Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Longs
Alexandria Wylie
Aynor Middle School teacher accused of assaulting student placed on administrative leave
Rosemary Brown
Conway woman charged after child tests positive for cocaine

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Substitutes for Santa back in full swing, 150 Horry County kids get Christmas to remember
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach surplus funds to be distributed as bonuses for city staff, extra money for projects
.
VIDEO: Prosecution calls double murder outside Myrtle Beach business a ‘planned ambush’
Florence County to get nearly 1,200 new jobs
New electric vehicle battery gigafactory to create nearly 1,200 new jobs in Florence County
City workers may receive bonuses after surplus of funds from Myrtle Beach City Council