Solicitor’s Office: Judge sentences Cheraw man for his role in shootout on Ocean Boulevard

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for his role in a gang-related shootout on Ocean Boulevard in 2020 which left one person injured.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced 21-year-old Dewon Cole, will face 8 years in prison in connection to a gang shootout on Ocean Boulevard in May 2020.

On January 25, 2022, Cole pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Since this is considered a violent and serious ‘no-parole’ felony offense, Cole will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence. According to the solicitor’s office, Cole had no prior criminal history and was in the United States Navy at the time of the shooting.

The shooting resulted in a total of eight people being arrested. A bench warrant has been issued for one suspect, all others arrested have pleaded guilty and have either been sentenced or will be in the future.

“The Myrtle Beach Police Department, especially Chris White, the lead investigator, did an outstanding job with this investigation,” said Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior assistant solicitor. “It is due to their dedication and hard work that we were able to secure guilty pleas from all these defendants in this case.”

According to the solicitor’s office, the other defendants in this case that have been sentenced include:

Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty on Sept. 7, 2022, to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. The Honorable Circuit Court Judge William Seals sentenced Stewart to 11 years in prison. By statute, this is considered a violent and serious ‘no-parole’ felony offense, meaning Stewart will serve at least 85 percent of his sentence. Stewart had no prior criminal record.

Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature on Sept. 14, 2022. Judge Culbertson sentenced Brown to 10 years in prison. By statute, this is considered a violent and serious ‘no-parole’ felony offense, meaning Brown will serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

Quandre Tyson, 23, of Pageland, pleaded guilty on June 6, 2022, to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of oxycodone. The Honorable Circuit Court Judge H. Steven DeBerry, IV, sentenced Tyson to 10 years in prison on Oct. 11, 2022. By statute, this is considered a violent and serious ‘no-parole’ felony offense, meaning Tyson will serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

Jaden Satterfield, 18, of Charlotte, N.C., pleaded guilty on Oct. 17, 2022, to first-degree assault and battery and was sentenced by Judge Culbertson to six years in prison under the Youthful Offender Act

