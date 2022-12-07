Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SLED: Little River woman tried to redeem stolen lottery tickets

Melanie Vanskiver
Melanie Vanskiver(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Little River woman is accused of trying to defraud the South Carolina Education Lottery system.

Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division arrested 60-year-old Melanie Vanskiver on Tuesday and charged with six counts of intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets.

Warrants show that in September and October, Vanskiver would try to cash in on scratch-off tickets that were stolen from the Refuel gas station that she worked at.

The total number in prizes from the scratch-off tickets amounted to $800.

Vanskiver is currently out of jail after posting a $6,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Wylie
Aynor Middle School teacher accused of assaulting student placed on administrative leave
Myrtle Beach police operation busts shoplifting ring
Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged
Wild Water and Wheels in Surfside Beach (Source: WMBF News)
Surfside Beach planning commission recommends disapproval of Wild Water & Wheels rezoning
Keith Rose (top) Aly Sallah (below)
2 men accused of selling counterfeit merchandise at Florence Flea Market
Fiber Industries
Darlington Co. manufacturer to lay off 250 employees in the new year

Latest News

Coroner: 21-year-old dies after shots fired at vehicle in Longs; police investigating
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Fairmont area; 1 hurt
Coroner’s office: Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Longs
Dewon Cole
Solicitor’s Office: Judge sentences Cheraw man for his role in shootout on Ocean Boulevard