SLED: Little River woman tried to redeem stolen lottery tickets

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Little River woman is accused of trying to defraud the South Carolina Education Lottery system.

Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division arrested 60-year-old Melanie Vanskiver on Tuesday and charged with six counts of intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets.

Warrants show that in September and October, Vanskiver would try to cash in on scratch-off tickets that were stolen from the Refuel gas station that she worked at.

The total number in prizes from the scratch-off tickets amounted to $800.

Vanskiver is currently out of jail after posting a $6,000 bond.

