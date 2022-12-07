Submit a Tip
SCHP: Driver killed in crash along Highway 501 in Marion County

(Credit: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died after a crash along Highway 501 in Marion County Tuesday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said the single-vehicle crash happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night along Highway 501 near Sandclay Drive.

LCpl. Tidwell said the vehicle was headed Northbound on Hwy 501 when the driver veered off the road and overcorrected twice before crashing into a ditch and then a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was the only person in the truck.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

