Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Fairmont area; 1 hurt

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies responded to a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the 14000 block of Highway 41 North in the Fairmont area where they found a person shot.

The victim was flown to a nearby hospital. That person’s condition hasn’t been released.

It’s not clear yet if any arrests have been made.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

