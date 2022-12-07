Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police operation busts shoplifting ring

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ten people face various shoplifting charges after the Myrtle Beach Police Department uncovered the illicit operation.

MBPD said the multiple-day operation was designed to identify shoplifters in retail establishments by working with local loss prevention professionals.

“Shoplifting is a serious offense that harms our business community and is often related to other serious criminal acts,” said Chief Amy Prock. “This operation targeted organized crime. It shows the strength of intelligence sharing among our community members and team members and our commitment to partnerships to reduce retail theft and related crimes in Myrtle Beach.”

Joseph Franklin Moses, 53 of Myrtle Beach was charged with one count of shoplifting enhanced.

Cody Dominick DeAngelis, 36 of Conway, was charged with one count of shoplifting.

Gary Wayne Williamson, 51 of Myrtle Beach was charged with one count of shoplifting enhanced.

Joshua James Cook, 30 of Chesterfield, S.C. was charged with one count of shoplifting.

Jessica Ann Anderson, 28 of Patrick, S.C. was charged with one count of shoplifting and one count of loitering for a harmful purpose.

David John Lazinski, 53 of Conway, was charged with one count of shoplifting.

Michael L. Newman, 47of Myrtle Beach was charged with one count of shoplifting.

Mikayla Lakendreia McCray, 25 of Myrtle Beach was charged with one count of shoplifting.

Leon Ross, 57 of Wilmington, N.C. was charged with one count of shoplifting enhanced, one count of trespassing, and one count of resisting arrest.

Jaylyn Taylor High, 29 of Wilmington, N.C. was charged with one count of shoplifting enhanced.

As a result of the operation, officers identified and recovered over $9,000 worth of stolen merchandise at various retailers throughout the area.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, email the Intel Unit at intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

