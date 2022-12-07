Gun found on Scotland High School campus prompts student removal

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A student was removed from the Scotland High School campus after a gun was found in their vehicle Tuesday, the principal said.

According to the principal, K. Brent Smith, a staff member alerted the school administration out of concern during morning metal checks.

Administrators immediately began an investigation which led to the involvement of the school resource officer.

“Upon reasonable suspicion, a student’s vehicle was searched and a firearm was recovered,” Smith said in the statement. “Law enforcement began proceedings for the individuals involved and removed the individuals from campus ... Scotland High School works to ensure the safety of both staff and students. We appreciate the efforts of students, staff and parents who See Something and Say Something to assist with safety.”

School administrators, in conjunction with law enforcement, will continue investigating and will apply the student code of conduct based upon applicable policy violations, according to the statement released.

