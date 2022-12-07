Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Gun found on Scotland High School campus prompts student removal

In 2018, Louisiana had nearly 2,000 weapon-related incidents in schools across the state.
In 2018, Louisiana had nearly 2,000 weapon-related incidents in schools across the state.(WAFB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A student was removed from the Scotland High School campus after a gun was found in their vehicle Tuesday, the principal said.

According to the principal, K. Brent Smith, a staff member alerted the school administration out of concern during morning metal checks.

Administrators immediately began an investigation which led to the involvement of the school resource officer.

“Upon reasonable suspicion, a student’s vehicle was searched and a firearm was recovered,” Smith said in the statement. “Law enforcement began proceedings for the individuals involved and removed the individuals from campus ... Scotland High School works to ensure the safety of both staff and students. We appreciate the efforts of students, staff and parents who See Something and Say Something to assist with safety.”

School administrators, in conjunction with law enforcement, will continue investigating and will apply the student code of conduct based upon applicable policy violations, according to the statement released.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Wylie
Aynor Middle School teacher accused of assaulting student placed on administrative leave
Wild Water and Wheels in Surfside Beach (Source: WMBF News)
Surfside Beach planning commission recommends disapproval of Wild Water & Wheels rezoning
Keith Rose (top) Aly Sallah (below)
2 men accused of selling counterfeit merchandise at Florence Flea Market
Myrtle Beach police operation busts shoplifting ring
Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged
Fiber Industries
Darlington Co. manufacturer to lay off 250 employees in the new year

Latest News

Tommy Montez mugshot
Elizabeth City police arrest man in connection to infant death
South Carolina issues over 1.3 million tax rebates to taxpayers
Dashaun Cornelius
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in Scotland County overdose death
Leslie Reese, 42
Gilbert woman accused of bringing her child to church burglaries