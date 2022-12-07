FIRST ALERT: Clouds on the increase, showers ahead for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cooler weather, more cloud cover, and the chance of showers all ahead into the weekend.

THURSDAY

Our sunniest and warmest day over the next seven arrives Thursday. We’ll keep partly cloudy skies going throughout the day with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s.

More clouds but we remain warm Thursday (WMBF)

FRIDAY

We’ll turn overcast Friday as cooler weather starts to filter in. Afternoon highs will turn cooler, topping out in the upper 50s. Widespread rain isn’t expected but light showers and areas of mist are likely.

Light showers and mist likely Friday (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

The cooler weather will continue into the weekend with afternoon highs hitting 58° both Saturday and Sunday. While Saturday is overcast, rain chances remain slim until Sunday.

The best chance of rain arrives early Sunday as more scattered showers arrive. Most of the rain exits by early afternoon but we’ll keep it mainly cloudy throughout the day.

Cooler weekend ahead with more showers Sunday (WMBF)

