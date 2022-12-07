Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Clouds on the increase, showers ahead for the weekend

By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cooler weather, more cloud cover, and the chance of showers all ahead into the weekend.

THURSDAY

Our sunniest and warmest day over the next seven arrives Thursday. We’ll keep partly cloudy skies going throughout the day with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s.

More clouds but we remain warm Thursday
More clouds but we remain warm Thursday(WMBF)

FRIDAY

We’ll turn overcast Friday as cooler weather starts to filter in. Afternoon highs will turn cooler, topping out in the upper 50s. Widespread rain isn’t expected but light showers and areas of mist are likely.

Light showers and mist likely Friday
Light showers and mist likely Friday(WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

The cooler weather will continue into the weekend with afternoon highs hitting 58° both Saturday and Sunday. While Saturday is overcast, rain chances remain slim until Sunday.

The best chance of rain arrives early Sunday as more scattered showers arrive. Most of the rain exits by early afternoon but we’ll keep it mainly cloudy throughout the day.

Cooler weekend ahead with more showers Sunday
Cooler weekend ahead with more showers Sunday(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Wylie
Aynor Middle School teacher accused of assaulting student placed on administrative leave
Wild Water and Wheels in Surfside Beach (Source: WMBF News)
Surfside Beach planning commission recommends disapproval of Wild Water & Wheels rezoning
Keith Rose (top) Aly Sallah (below)
2 men accused of selling counterfeit merchandise at Florence Flea Market
Myrtle Beach police operation busts shoplifting ring
Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged
Fiber Industries
Darlington Co. manufacturer to lay off 250 employees in the new year

Latest News

Spring-like warmth today.
FIRST ALERT: Spring-like warmth ahead of a weekend cool down
Mostly cloudy and very mild.
FIRST ALERT: Mostly cloudy and mild today
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable Monday gives way to big warmup and a few showers
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a cloudy weekend with temperature swings
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a cloudy weekend with temperature swings