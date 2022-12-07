FEMA provides help in Georgetown to residents applying for disaster assistance

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Assistance for South Carolinians impacted by Hurricane Ian is on the way.

FEMA announced South Carolina residents with damages from Hurricane Ian will be able to apply for disaster assistance in person on Sunday, Dec. 11.

FEMA spokesperson Nikki Gaskins Campbell said FEMA representatives will be on hand at the Greater St. Stephen AME Church in Georgetown Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to help residents impacted by Hurricane Ian register for disaster assistance.

Representatives will also be available to answer any questions people might have about disaster assistance.

For those applying for disaster assistance the following information will be required: address with ZIP code, condition of your damaged home, insurance information, if available, Social Security number, current phone number where you can be reached, address where you can get mail or email to receive notifications.

For more details about FEMA Disaster Assistance, you can visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

