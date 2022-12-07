Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FEMA provides help in Georgetown to residents applying for disaster assistance

FEMA
FEMA(WYMT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Assistance for South Carolinians impacted by Hurricane Ian is on the way.

FEMA announced South Carolina residents with damages from Hurricane Ian will be able to apply for disaster assistance in person on Sunday, Dec. 11.

FEMA spokesperson Nikki Gaskins Campbell said FEMA representatives will be on hand at the Greater St. Stephen AME Church in Georgetown Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to help residents impacted by Hurricane Ian register for disaster assistance.

Representatives will also be available to answer any questions people might have about disaster assistance.

For those applying for disaster assistance the following information will be required: address with ZIP code, condition of your damaged home, insurance information, if available, Social Security number, current phone number where you can be reached, address where you can get mail or email to receive notifications.

For more details about FEMA Disaster Assistance, you can visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Wylie
Aynor Middle School teacher accused of assaulting student placed on administrative leave
Myrtle Beach police operation busts shoplifting ring
Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged
Wild Water and Wheels in Surfside Beach (Source: WMBF News)
Surfside Beach planning commission recommends disapproval of Wild Water & Wheels rezoning
Keith Rose (top) Aly Sallah (below)
2 men accused of selling counterfeit merchandise at Florence Flea Market
Fiber Industries
Darlington Co. manufacturer to lay off 250 employees in the new year

Latest News

.
VIDEO: GCSO changes speed limit along Highway 17 Bypass
Surfside Beach Police Department
Woman files lawsuit against Surfside Beach Police Department, sergeant over excessive force allegations
Coroner: 21-year-old dies after shots fired at vehicle in Longs; police investigating
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Fairmont area; 1 hurt