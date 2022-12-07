Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Experts warn of potential increase in porch pirates during the holiday shopping season

A LendingTree survey showed 35% had lost item to porch pirates
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Porch pirates are known to strike throughout the year, but experts urged extra caution as holiday shopping leads to an increase in online purchases.

A study by LendingTree found that 35% of people surveyed had packages or deliveries stolen from their doorstep or mailbox, with most of these acts happening at single family homes.

Divya Sangameshwar with Lending Tree not only informs consumers about the threat of porch pirates, but she was a victim herself.

“They came right below the line of sight of my camera, and they just took it off the stairs,” Sangameshwar said.

Her experience underscored another finding of the study: security cameras don’t seem to deter porch pirates as 60% of people in the study who reported theft had security cameras.

There are ways to protect yourself. Lending Tree suggests:

  • If possible, have purchases delivered to a brick-and-mortar store, where you must show ID or a receipt at pick up
  • If allowed, consider having items shipped to your workplace
  • Research retailers’ lost or stolen items policy before you buy
  • Check your credit card’s policy on lost, stolen, or non-delivered items

If you have been a victim of porch piracy, Lending Tree has a step-by-step guide for how to seek recourse.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Wylie
Aynor Middle School teacher accused of assaulting student placed on administrative leave
Myrtle Beach police operation busts shoplifting ring
Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged
Wild Water and Wheels in Surfside Beach (Source: WMBF News)
Surfside Beach planning commission recommends disapproval of Wild Water & Wheels rezoning
Keith Rose (top) Aly Sallah (below)
2 men accused of selling counterfeit merchandise at Florence Flea Market
Fiber Industries
Darlington Co. manufacturer to lay off 250 employees in the new year

Latest News

Surfside Beach Police Department
Woman files lawsuit against Surfside Beach Police Department, sergeant over excessive force allegations
Deputies in Kentucky say they are investigating after a fetus was found in a shallow grave.
Deputies investigating remains of human fetus found in shallow grave 
Coroner: 21-year-old dies after shots fired at vehicle in Longs; police investigating
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Fairmont area; 1 hurt
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say