Coroner: 21-year-old dies after shots fired at vehicle in Longs; police investigating

(MGN online)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a homicide after a person died following a shooting near Highway 905.

Officers were called Tuesday night to the SunHouse gas station at the corner of Highway 905 and Highway 31 where they found three victims.

The heavily-redacted incident report shows that victim 1 told officers that the three of them were in a car along Old Wilson Road when someone began shooting at them.

The report does not indicate how many people were hurt in the shooting, but the Horry County Coroner’s Office said one person succumbed to their injuries.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said 21-year-old Demarques Rascoe-McCallum, of Green Sea, died Wednesday morning at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Horry County Police Department is investigating.

No word on if any arrests have been made in the case.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

