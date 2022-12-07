Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Arkansas teen elected youngest Black mayor in US

FILE - Jaylen Smith, 18, was elected as the mayor of Earle, Arkansas.
FILE - Jaylen Smith, 18, was elected as the mayor of Earle, Arkansas.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EARLE, Ark. (WMC/Gray News) - A teen in Arkansas was voted in to become the youngest Black mayor in America on Tuesday night.

Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May of 2022. Now, at just 18 years old, he’s the mayor-elect of Earle.

He shared the news on social media, saying: “It’s time to build a better chapter of Earle, Arkansas.”

“I have what it takes as a first comer,” Smith told WMC in August. “I want to get a lot done at this amount of time. I want to do what it takes to better the city of Earle, Arkansas.”

Ark. teen hopes to become youngest Black mayor in U.S.

Smith says he plans to focus on public safety, housing, and building a grocery store in town.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Wylie
Aynor Middle School teacher accused of assaulting student placed on administrative leave
Myrtle Beach police operation busts shoplifting ring
Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged
Wild Water and Wheels in Surfside Beach (Source: WMBF News)
Surfside Beach planning commission recommends disapproval of Wild Water & Wheels rezoning
Keith Rose (top) Aly Sallah (below)
2 men accused of selling counterfeit merchandise at Florence Flea Market
Fiber Industries
Darlington Co. manufacturer to lay off 250 employees in the new year

Latest News

.
VIDEO: GCSO changes speed limit along Highway 17 Bypass
Surfside Beach Police Department
Woman files lawsuit against Surfside Beach Police Department, sergeant over excessive force allegations
Deputies in Kentucky say they are investigating after a fetus was found in a shallow grave.
Deputies investigating remains of human fetus found in shallow grave 
Coroner: 21-year-old dies after shots fired at vehicle in Longs; police investigating
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Fairmont area; 1 hurt