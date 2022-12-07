Adopt an Angel: Salvation Army opens phone bank on Wednesday for Angel Tree campaign

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – We’re just weeks away from Christmas Day, and the Salvation Army wants to make sure all children have gifts underneath the tree.

The Salvation Army of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee is having a big push all day on Wednesday to get people in our community to Adopt an Angel or donate to the campaign.

SPECIAL SECTION | Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

Over 1,900 families have applied for Christmas toys or gift assistance.

Angel tags are printed for each child and placed on Salvation Army Angel Trees at several locations.

Then generous donors select an angel and purchase gifts and return them to the Angel Tree by the given deadline on each tag.

The deadline for this year is Dec. 15.

SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE CAMPAIGN:

WMBF News personalities will be at the Salvation Army, Seaside Furniture and Harley Davidson, with live coverage of what you can do to help out children this Christmas.

There will also be a telethon to help raise money for Angel Tree so that the Salvation Army can buy gifts for children whose Angel Tree tags weren’t picked.

The phone bank will be open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The phone number is 843-488-ARMY (2769).

If you can’t go to a local store or organization to pick out your Angel, you can also go online and Adopt an Angel or donate online.

