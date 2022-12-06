Video surveillance, 911 calls help capture Marlboro County kidnapping suspect

MARLBORO COUNTY S.C. (WMBF) - A Marlboro County man is facing kidnapping charges and the victim is now safe after multiple witnesses called 911 and surveillance video confirmed the suspect’s identity.

According to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7:00 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 1 in the Wallace area of Marlboro County in reference to a possible kidnapping.

The 911 caller said they were traveling behind a vehicle and could see a female hanging out of the vehicle’s window as it was traveling down the road.

While deputies responded to the call, another witness called 911 saying a female jumped out of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Citgo at the intersection of Hwy 1 and Hwy 9 and ran towards the store.

The second caller said they saw a man chase after the woman, grab her, and carry her back to a vehicle before driving off.

Deputies and investigators viewed the gas station’s security video and identified the victim and suspect.

According to the report, the female victim told investigators she was assaulted by her live-in boyfriend, Kevin Flaude Stewart, 33 of Wallace, before he kidnapped her.

Stweart was arrested Tuesday at a home in Wallace. He is charged with kidnapping and domestic violence high of an aggravated nature.

Stewart was transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center for booking.

