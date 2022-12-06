Trial begins for 2 men charged in Myrtle Beach 2020 double murder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A jury trial begins Tuesday for two men charged in the Oct. 2020 fatal shootings at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach.

Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods were killed and five others were injured in the shooting.

According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Samuel Alexander Frye, 23, and Mardave Hunter, 27, are each charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and assault of a high and aggravated nature.

Frye was also charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

A Myrtle Beach police detective said a vehicle registered to Frye was at the scene of the shooting. Frye subsequently tried to report the vehicle stolen to his insurance company after the incident and later sold it, the detective added. Police later took possession of the vehicle.

According to authorities, Frye was on active duty at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter at the time of the deadly shooting.

Hunter was found and arrested in New Jersey with help from the U.S. Marshal’s Service, MBPD said.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, then-20-year-old Lonnell Damon Duckett, Jr. is charged with eight counts of accessory after the fact to felony or murder.

A fourth suspect in the case, Tyrese Dashawn Lighty, was arrested on eight outstanding warrants involving first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

