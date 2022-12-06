Submit a Tip
‘A Tree for the Fallen’: McMaster, S.C. National Guard honor fallen service members

'A Tree for the Fallen': McMaster, S.C. National Guard honor fallen service members
'A Tree for the Fallen': McMaster, S.C. National Guard honor fallen service members
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Governor Henry McMaster was joined Monday by Gold Star families and representatives from the S.C. National Guard’s Survivor Outreach Services to install “A Tree for the Fallen.”

The Christmas tree commemorates the sacrifices made by South Carolina’s Gold Star families and their loved ones.

McMaster, Adjutant General Van McCarty, with the South Carolina National Guard’s SOS, hosted the ceremony.

The governor’s office has partnered with the S.C. National Guard’s Survivor Outreach Services since 2019 to recognize the Palmetto State’s fallen service members.

The tree will remain in the governor’s office hallway throughout the holiday season.

The ceremony took place shortly before the governor’s annual Christmas Open House.

