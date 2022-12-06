Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges in Georgetown County; 2 arrested

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested on drug trafficking charges in Georgetown County.

The sheriff’s office said deputies stopped 36-year-old Wesley Ramsey from Rochester, N.Y. and 35-year-old Chelsea O’Connell from Tilton, N.H. on Monday.

Deputies said during the traffic stop they discovered trafficking amounts of meth in the car along with license plate tags that were reported as stolen.

The sheriff’s office also discovered that Ramsey had an active order of protection out of New Hampshire that was issued by O’Connell.

Both suspects are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center and awaiting a bond hearing.

