Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

San Francisco police can’t use deadly robots for now

FILE - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San...
FILE - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San Francisco, on May 21, 2019.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco supervisors have voted put the brakes on a controversial policy that would let police use robots for deadly force.

The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to send the issue back to a committee for further discussion. The board also voted to pass a broader policy on the use of militarized police equipment with explicit language that robots cannot be used in a lethal manner.

It’s a reversal from last week’s vote allowing the use of robots in limited cases. The police said they had no plans to arm the robots with guns but wanted the ability to put explosives on them in extraordinary circumstances.

Last week’s approval generated pushback and criticism about the potential to deploy robots that can kill people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Rose (top) Aly Sallah (below)
2 men accused of selling counterfeit merchandise at Florence Flea Market
Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
Coroner’s office: Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Longs
Rosemary Brown
Conway woman charged after child tests positive for cocaine
Norris James Ross
Warrants: Myrtle Beach man sexually assaulted underage victim inside locked shed

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Substitutes for Santa back in full swing, 150 Horry County kids get Christmas to remember
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach surplus funds to be distributed as bonuses for city staff, extra money for projects
.
VIDEO: Prosecution calls double murder outside Myrtle Beach business a ‘planned ambush’
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia takes his seat ahead of a working lunch at the...
Federal judge dismisses suit against Saudi crown prince in killing
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Polls closing in Georgia runoff to decide final Senate seat