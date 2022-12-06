Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Suspect in daycare threat, park ranger shooting identified

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working with the Charlotte FBI field office.
CMPD says a subject was in custody as of 8:30 p.m. Monday. There are no other people of interest at this time.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most Read

Keith Rose (top) Aly Sallah (below)
2 men accused of selling counterfeit merchandise at Florence Flea Market
Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
Coroner’s office: Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Longs
Rosemary Brown
Conway woman charged after child tests positive for cocaine
Norris James Ross
Warrants: Myrtle Beach man sexually assaulted underage victim inside locked shed

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Substitutes for Santa back in full swing, 150 Horry County kids get Christmas to remember
Wesley Ramsey, Chelsea O'Connell
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges in Georgetown County; 2 arrested
New electric vehicle battery gigafactory to create nearly 1,200 new jobs in Florence County
Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter
Trial begins for 2 men charged in Myrtle Beach 2020 double murder
‘He left a good foundation’: Change in Chants coach bittersweet for CCU students