New electric vehicle battery gigafactory to create nearly 1,200 new jobs in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new state-of-the-art factory will be bringing over a thousand jobs to Florence County.

Envision AESC, a Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company announced on Tuesday it’s opening up a battery cell gigafactory in Florence County.

The $810 million investment will create 1,170 new jobs and will also support the company’s partnership with the BMW group.

“What a landmark moment for our community as we welcome Envision AESC to Florence County. This project represents one of the largest announcements in the history of Florence County. The creation of 1,170 new full-time jobs will provide transformational career opportunities for our citizens,” said Florence County Council Chair Willard Dorriety.

Envision AESC will supply battery cells to be used in the next generation of electric vehicles that are produced at BMW Group’s Plant in Spartanburg.

“Our partnership with Florence County, South Carolina is part of our next phase battery strategy to power next generation EVs in the U.S.,” said AESC Group CEO Shoichi Matsumoto. “This facility is another milestone on our journey to building an electrification network in the U.S. and strengthens our commitment to grow the electrification supply chain while providing high value jobs for the community for years to come.

The new facility will be located in the 870-acre Technology and Commerce Park in Florence, with convenient proximity to the interstate and Inland Port Dillon.

CLICK HERE if you’re interested in applying for a job with Envision AESC.

