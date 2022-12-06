Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to burglary, sentenced to 15 years in prison

Brandon Rowlett
Brandon Rowlett(15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man has pleaded guilty to burglarizing a home in 2021 and will face the maximum penalty.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced on Tuesday, 39-year-old Brandon Rowlett pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, violent in nature. The plea was part of a negotiated plea agreement and Rowlett was sentenced to 15 years, the maximum penalty for the charge.

Rowlett was arrested in April 2021 after Myrtle Beach homeowners discovered him in their home when they returned from being out of town. One of the homeowners chased Rowlett out of his home but was able to identify Rowlett with some items left behind, including his identification.

“The victims had a great home security system that showed Mr. Rowlett had been in their home a couple of days while they were out of town,” said Larry Filiberto, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. “Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department assisted with a quick investigation and arrest of Rowlett that helped bring the victims justice in this case today.”

