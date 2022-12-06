Submit a Tip
Man arrested after stealing over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes, sheriff’s office says

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARATHON, Fla. (Gray News) – A 37-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Florida after authorities say he stole over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes from a Walgreens.

Deputies responded to the Walgreens store around 10:40 a.m. after employees and in-store witnesses said a man, who officers later identified as Tracy Jay Mofield, walked out of the store with six electric toothbrushes without paying.

Authorities located the man in a white Lexus, which then sped away. They then located the vehicle again where it stopped.

When deputies confronted Mofield, they said he admitted to stealing the toothbrushes before throwing them off the Long Key Bridge.

Deputies then took Mofield to jail and charged him with larceny.

