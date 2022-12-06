Submit a Tip
Lake City police arrest 3 juveniles on attempted murder charges following shooting

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three young people face serious charges after two separate incidents where shots were fired.

Lake City police arrested three juveniles in connection to a shooting on Nov. 30 in the Deep River community where there were injuries involved.

Police also said the trio is connected to reports of shots fired between Nov. 26 and Nov. 28 in the Lake City area.

The three are each charged with two counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault and battery by a mob.

They have been taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The investigation into the shootings is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incidents is asked to call the Lake City Police Department at 843-374-5411.

