Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Kraft Heinz recalls ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products

The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and...
The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf.(USDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Kraft Heinz Company announced a recall of its ham-and-cheese loaf due to cross-contamination concerns.

The company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products may have fallen victim to cross-contamination with under-processed material.

There are no reports of any illnesses related to the recall at this time.

Consumers are advised to take the loaf to the place of purchase for a refund or throw it out.

More information about the recall can be found on the USDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Rose (top) Aly Sallah (below)
2 men accused of selling counterfeit merchandise at Florence Flea Market
Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
Coroner’s office: Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Longs
Rosemary Brown
Conway woman charged after child tests positive for cocaine
Norris James Ross
Warrants: Myrtle Beach man sexually assaulted underage victim inside locked shed

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Substitutes for Santa back in full swing, 150 Horry County kids get Christmas to remember
FILE - Stax Records founder Jim Stewart, center, poses for a photo with friends and students of...
Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis, dies
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
Officers who defended Capitol from Trump supporters honored
Wesley Ramsey, Chelsea O'Connell
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges in Georgetown County; 2 arrested
Albuquerque authorities reported a missing 5-year-old Oreyana Clinton has been found safe.
5-year-old New Mexico girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled