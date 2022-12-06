Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Homeowner working on gas line before explosion, Colleton Co. officials say

A man has been taken to the hospital with burns after his house exploded in Colleton County Monday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMOAKS, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been taken to the hospital with burns after his house exploded in Colleton County Monday night.

First responders were called to a house fire on Community Avenue in Smoaks around 8 p.m. Investigators believe the fire was caused by a propane explosion.

Deputy Chief of Colleton County Fire-Rescue David Greene says one person was in the home at the time of the explosion. They were working on a gas line before it exploded, officials say. He was taken to MUSC and is in stable condition.

Community Avenue between Flash Lane and Strawberry Farm Road are closed as crews clean up the scene. Officials say there is a “large debris field.”

First responders were called to a house fire on Community Avenue in Smoaks around 8 p.m.
First responders were called to a house fire on Community Avenue in Smoaks around 8 p.m.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

Fire officials say there were initial reports of an explosion that was felt up to 15 miles away.

Crews have the fire under control, and investigators are on scene.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they received multiple reports of a “loud boom.” Deputies searched for a source but didn’t find anything.

Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Rose (top) Aly Sallah (below)
2 men accused of selling counterfeit merchandise at Florence Flea Market
Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
Coroner’s office: Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Longs
Rosemary Brown
Conway woman charged after child tests positive for cocaine
Norris James Ross
Warrants: Myrtle Beach man sexually assaulted underage victim inside locked shed

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Substitutes for Santa back in full swing, 150 Horry County kids get Christmas to remember
‘He left a good foundation’: Change in Chants coach bittersweet for CCU students
150 Horry County kids will go home with presents to put under their Christmas trees thanks to...
Substitutes for Santa back in full swing, giving 150 Horry County kids a Christmas to remember
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in...
‘Twitter files’: Elon Musk promotes release of internal Twitter documents rehashing platform’s block of Hunter Biden story
Police said a suspect is in custody after a rock with hate speech on it was thrown through the...
Person in custody after north Charlotte daycare threat