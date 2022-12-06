‘He left a good foundation’: Change in Chants coach bittersweet for CCU students

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Days after Coastal Carolina University head coach Jamey Chadwell announced his departure, students across campus had mixed emotions about a new coach.

“This seems to be the gist I’m getting is a general negative feel towards it,” said Simon Collins, a CCU freshman. “I think we’re probably not going to do as well as we have been doing until I’ve graduated so we’ll see.”

Haley Allen, another CCU freshman, said her thoughts are bittersweet after speaking to several football players on the team.

“From all the players I’ve talked to like it’s going to be really good to have that new fresh face even though we’re all going to miss coach Chadwell and everything he’s done,” said Allen. “I think that it’s going to be good for the program and the long term.”

Current members of CCU football said Chadwell will be missed and leaves behind a good legacy.

“He left a good foundation and in us, and I feel like it will continue to carry over onto the new coach, but I feel like the legacy that coach Chadwell left behind would definitely continue to go on, said Football Player Max Balthazar.

Others said they respected his decision to do what was best for him and his family.

“He left this place better than he found it, so you know that’s also another good, I just look at it as a positive because I don’t really know negative about the situation you know he wanted to do good things for another program he did good things here for us,” said Football Player Chris Rhone.

For some of those new to the CCU football program, the newly appointed Tim Beck is a new beginning.

“Well as a freshman I don’t know a lot about like the past football program, but I’ve always heard great things about our coach,” said Abbie Mills, a CCU freshman. “So like going to the games were really good starting off, but then as we progressed through the season I could see that we started using like second string, defense wasn’t as good, but I’ve heard great things about the new coach as well so like she said I think it’ll be like a great new fresh start for our programs.”

