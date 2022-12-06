Georgetown city council announces special election after councilman resignation

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Georgetown will hold a special election on Tuesday, December 27, to fill the seat vacated by councilmember Al Joseph.

Joseph announced he would be leaving the council in August.

Two candidates have filed: Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic).

A statement from the city added that Joseph accepted a new position as Main Street Coordinator with the city’s planning and community development department Joseph was first elected to city council in 2016.

Early voting will be available for this special election. Any city voter can visit our early vote center located at the Georgetown County Office of Voter Registration and Elections (303 N. Hazard St., Georgetown), which will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., December 12 through December 23

On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find your polling location, check your voter registration information, or to view a sample ballot for this election, click here.

