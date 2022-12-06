FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather returns, weekend changes ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re moving into another stretch of unseasonably warm weather.

WEDNESDAY

It’s feeling more like Spring the next few days as warmer weather continues to arrive. We’ll start Wednesday morning off in the upper 50s and quickly climb through the mid-70s by the afternoon.

Clouds remain in place, turning mostly cloudy at times Wednesday. Despite the clouds, rain chances remain slim.

Despite the clouds, we turn warmer Wednesday (WMBF)

THURSDAY

Another round of 70° warmth returns Thursday afternoon. Expect a few more breaks in the clouds, turning partly cloudy by the early afternoon.

FRIDAY

Cooler air will begin to arrive, along with overcast skies Friday. Temperatures dip into the mid-60s Friday afternoon. While heavy rain isn’t expected, areas of light showers and mist are likely throughout the day.

Moving into a stretch of warmer weather (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

The clouds will continue this weekend, remaining mostly cloudy on both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will remain slim both days but temperatures will turn cooler.

Afternoon highs drop into the lower 60s Saturday, only managing the upper 50s by Sunday.

More clouds, cooler weather for the weekend (WMBF)

